Congress yields power, finance to JD(S) to keep coalition going

BENGALURU: The decks have finally been cleared for the expansion of the 10-day old H D Kumaraswamy government after the deadlock over sharing of plum portfolios between coalition partners JD(S) and Congress was resolved on Friday following the intervention of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The swearing-in ceremony to induct new ministers will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan.

Though the coalition partners were keen to have the ceremony on Saturday or Sunday, they will have to wait till Wednesday as Governor Vajubhai Vala is leaving for Delhi on Saturday to attend a governors’ conference. Congress, which has got 22 ministerial berths in the 34-member ministry, is expected to induct 16-17 new members into the ministry, keeping 4-5 slots vacant to tackle dissidence that may erupt following the ministry expansion. JD(S), which has been allotted 12 slots, is expected to induct about nine on Wednesday.

The fight for plum portfolios had delayed formation of the ministry by more than a week and the tussle had narrowed down to portfolios such as Finance, Public Works Department (PWD), Water Resources, Energy, Revenue and Bengaluru City Development in the last two days. While the Congress agreed to give up Finance to JD(S), its efforts to get Energy too proved futile. The Energy portfolio had become a bone of contention between Congress strongman D K Shivakumar and JD(S) senior leader H D Revanna.

The stand-off was broken after Rahul intervened and convinced the state leaders to give up Energy portfolio as well to JD(S).

Board, corporation chief posts too will be shared; Congress to get more

The decks have finally been cleared for the expansion of the 10-day old H D Kumaraswamy government. Announcing the decision, AICC general secretary in charge of party affairs in Karnataka K C Venugopal said, “We had a few issues to sort out, including allocation of Finance portfolio. We finally decided to give it to JD(S) after Rahul Gandhi himself directed us to do so. Congress sees this coalition as the need of the hour for the country. So, in the larger interest of the country, we relented in favour of JD(S).”

Venugopal also cleared the air on the tenure of Kumaraswamy as CM by declaring that he will remain in the post for the entire five-year term. The clarification comes in the light of reports that Congress was trying to have a rotational system for chief ministership in coalition government.The sharing of portfolios is being seen as a victory for regional partner JD(S) as it has not only clinched the CM post for the entire term, but has also succeeded in forcing Congress to part with coveted portfolios like Finance, PWD, Power, Excise and Co-operation. However, Congress is content with the fact that its efforts to stop BJP from coming to power in Karnataka have worked and a pre-poll pact has been struck with JD(S) for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls which is expected to help the cause of the grand old party to woo more regional parties and cobble up a wider coalition to take on Modi.

The two sides have entered into an agreement for the smooth functioning of the coalition government as per which they will constitute a co-ordination and monitoring committee headed by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali will be the convenor of committee which will have Kumaraswamy, DyCM G Parameshwara and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal as members. They will also come out with a Common Agenda of Governance based on the manifestos of the two parties, Venugopal announced.

While the coalition partners have shared 34 ministerial berths, the two parties have also agreed to share the posts of heads of various boards and corporations in the ratio of 2:1 in favour of the Congress. On his part, CM Kumaraswamy assured good governance and hoped that the cabinet expansion will enable him to work on the implementation of his poll promises. However, he refused to divulge details on the number of new ministers to be inducted on Wedneday and allocation of portfolios.

Siddu to head panel

