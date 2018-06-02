First anti-BJP front: Congress, JD(S) seal deal for 2019 polls

Hemanth Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Buoyed by its success in stopping the BJP from coming to power in Karnataka, the Congress has in a swift move sealed a pact with the JD(S) for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls too — the first political partnership by opposition parties to take on the BJP in the coming electoral battle. Having formed a coalition government with JD(S) in Karnataka by striking a post-poll alliance, the Congress leadership is keen to use it as a platform to woo more regional parties for a broader front ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

With this, the Congress has taken an early stride, giving itself adequate time to showcase the partnership with JD(S) as a success model for other regional parties like TDP, DMK, TRS, TMC, NCP, SP and BSP. The outcome of the recent Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls in many states, where BJP suffered reverses due to the combined onslaught of opposition, too seems to have inspired Congress president Rahul Gandhi to build on this success.

‘Coalition need of the hour’

Though the Congress’ decision to hand over the Chief Minister’s post to the JD(S) and also give up plum portfolios to the alliance partner are seen as a sellout, the Congress leadership sees it as a compromise it has to make in the larger interest of the party at the national level.“The coalition is the need of the hour in the interest of the country. We had to concede to some of the demands of JD(S) after Rahul Gandhi himself directed us not to do anything that would affect the functioning of this coalition,”said AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. “We have decided to have a pre-poll alliance with JD(S) for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. We will decide on seat sharing and other aspects later,” he said.

“Congress is sending out a clear message to other regional parties that they are willing to play second fiddle to regional parties if the circumstances demand and declaring its readiness to act according to the interests of the regional parties to achieve the larger objective of defeating BJP,” said political analyst Harish Ramaswamy.

This move by the Congress will have an impact on the ongoing efforts by leaders of some regional parties to form a political front consisting of non-Congress and non-BJP parties. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee are in the forefront of these efforts. JD(S) had shown keen interest to be part of Rao’s plans and its decision to be part of a Congress-led coalition at the national level will mean such a Third Front, if it materializes, will not have an important regional party.

In fact, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, by virtue of his stature, could help Congress draw more regional parties to its fold, which could seriously damage the prospects of forming a Third Front.