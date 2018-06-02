Footballer Manjappa to establish international football academy

Home States Karnataka

Published: 02nd June 2018

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Football fever is taking over the world and the city too is gearing up to get an international-level academy with the support of one of the England clubs that would be the first of its kind in the entire country.

A passionate football player Ashutosh Pawar Manjappa, a local lad from the city is going all out to establish the international-level football academy. Passion for football took Ashutosh Pawar Manjappa to Bengaluru FC Club, Mohun Bagan and then Spain. He is presently playing for South Hampton Club, England.

Talking to TNIE, Ashutosh Pawar Manjappa said, he has already submitted a proposal to four clubs in England during September 2017. The clubs include Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester clubs. So far, none of the football clubs have its academy in India and some of the clubs plan to establish such academies in big cities like Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and other such places.“Being from Shivamogga, understanding that the tier-two cities and ‘mofussil’ areas also store talent, constructed my dream to setup the foot ball academy,” he said.

Ashutosh Pawar Manjappa is currently working on the academy’s licence, to be derived from Union of European Football Association (UEFA) after getting the licence from the Football Association (FA) England in 2018. He is planning to establish the academy under the project of FA, England.

Answering to a question about plans of establishing the academy, Ashutosh said, “With the support of my grandmother and the Nehru stadium authorities, I have plans to establish the academy either on the Bhadravathi road or on Savalanga road extension area.”

