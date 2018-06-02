Home States Karnataka

Modi government has failed  to fulfil promises: Pejawar Mutt

Commenting on state politics, Pejawar Mutt seer said ‘operation lotus’ or resort politics are unethical in the democratic system.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejawar Mutt, Udupi, said that economic condition of India under Modi’s leadership is stable. He was speaking to reporters at Pejawar Mutt in Udupi after completing his North India tour on Friday.  

“After strict rules were clamped on economic activities, much has been achieved, but with regard to curbing corruption, nothing much has been done,” he commented. “Though it was promised that black money stashed abroad will be brought back, nothing happenned,’’ he said.

Commenting on politics in the state, he said that political parties trying to poach people’s representatives through ‘operation lotus’ or resort politics were unethical in a democratic system. Commenting on the completion of four years of PM Modi-led central government, Pejawar Seer said that he was not satisfied with the present government which has ‘failed to fulfil promises made before elections’.

Ganga cleaning and building Ram Mandir should be the top priority of the government. More than 20 Muslim religious heads have supported building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he said. “The BJP-led NDA government has suffered setback in the by-polls across the country since the rival parties have united,” he added.

Providing details regarding various projects of Pejawar Mutt, he said that a research centre on Vedic education is coming up in New Delhi. Dwaita philosopher Sri Madhwacharya’s works are getting translated into Hindi. The research work on these books and Veda puranas, Upanishads will begin in June, he informed. “In Mathura, one and half acre of land belonging to Krishna Mutt has been encroached by priests. I have spoken to UP CM Yogi Adityanath in this regard,’’ he said.

