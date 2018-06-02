Pejawar seer contemplating Iftar meet

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: Unmoved by the backlash that he received from the fringe elements for organising Iftar meet at Annabrahma Hall in the Sri Krishna Mutt premises in June last year where about 100 Muslims had participated, 87-year-old pontiff Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejawar Mutt has decided to host ‘Iftar’ meet for Muslims this time again. Though the venue will not be any of the halls which are within the boundary of Sri Krishna Mutt this time, ‘Iftar’ meet will be hosted by Pejawar Mutt, sources told Express.

However, what could turn as an impediment for hosting the event is that, some in the Muslim community themselves have expressed their apprehension that such an event if hosted by Pejawar seer may incur a backlash as the fringe elements’ leaders may make use of the ‘opportunity’ to tarnish the image of Pejawar Seer as he had faced flak for organising Iftar get-together last year too.

Sri Vishwesha Theertha on Friday saidhe is striving to ensure that communal harmony and cordial relation relations are maintained in the society. ‘’Iftar meet is being hosted for this reason by the Pejawar Mutt,’’ he said. Ansar Ahmed, general secretary of Pejawar Blood Donating Team and who is a fan of Pejawar Seer told Express that he and the members of Pejawar Blood Donating Team met the Pejawar Seer on Thursday and spoke about the Iftar event. ‘’We expressed our hope that there may not be any backlash this time as the Iftar is being planned in Govinda Kalyana Mantapa (marriage hall) near Ajjarakad. So there is no question of hurting the sentiments of either Hindus or Muslims. We want to show that Hindus and Muslims live together here happily,” he said.Govinda Kalyana Mantapa, the venue for Iftar event this time is the property of Pejawar Mutt.