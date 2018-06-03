Both Shivakumar and Revanna wanted Energy portfolio: CM H D Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after his party managed to get plum portfolios, including the Energy Ministry, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday admitted that Congress leader D K Shivakumar too was keen to get the portfolio.

“It’s true that senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar was keen to get the Energy portfolio. Our party senior leader H D Revanna, who had earlier worked as Energy minister too insisted on getting it,” Kumaraswamy told reporters. “However, our party supremo H D Deve Gowda had not interfered in portfolio allocation,” the CM added.

Kumaraswamy also admitted that he had insisted on getting the Finance portfolio as that will help him implement many pro-people programmes. Stating that there were no differences among the coalition partners while deciding on portfolios, the CM said Congress leaders prepared a list and it was accepted by JD (S).

Sources said differences over sharing portfolios has delayed the process of ministry formation as both the parties were keen on getting important ministries like Finance and Energy. After the intervention of the Congress high command, the JD(S) managed to get both Finance and Energy portfolios. Shivakumar, who was Energy Minister in the Siddaramaiah government, was upset with the party’s decision to let go of the ministry. He is now said to trying for Home ministry.

Senior leaders in the party, including Shivakumar, are said to be upset with their party leaders as they were not even invited for talks with JD (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda before deciding on portfolios. On Friday, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and KPCC president and Deputy CM G Parameshwara held talks with Deve Gowda to finalise the portfolios. On Friday, Venugopal too had stated that the list was finalised after holding talks with Deve Gowda.

Budget meeting

The Chief Minister said he will hold a meeting with senior officers on presentation of the budget. “In next two to three days, I will hold a detailed meeting with senior officers on the budget. We will also discuss about calling the joint session of the legislature after the ministers take oath,” he said. The CM said he will hold a meeting with legal experts and irrigation experts to discuss implications of the Centre’s decision on formation of the Cauvery Board as directed by the apex court.