District ministers’ appointments may be HDK’s new headache

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The tiff over portfolio sharing might be over, but the appointment of district ministers is likely to lead to another showdown between the coalition partners JD(S) and Congress. The coalition partners who fought against each other tooth and nail in the assembly elections are strong in many districts in the old Mysuru region. The appointment of district ministers may lead to differences of opinion between leaders in the two parties, particularly in eight to nine districts.

“If JD(S) and Congress leaders fail to show some ‘real flexibility’ and adopt a perfect give-and-take policy, it will be tough days ahead for Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. District ministers, overall in-charge of administration, are seen as pointsmen. The district ministers will have a say in the postings of Deputy Commissioners, ZP CEOs and other top officials. Local partymen look up to the minister for favourable decisions and if they feel that they are neglected, it will lead to serious issues,” sources said.

The appointment of district ministers in Ramanagara, Mysuru, Kolar, Tumakuru and Hubballi-Dharwad will be the bone of contention between both the parties, sources said.

In Mysuru, JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda may be the front-runner to be district minister. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah will not be happy with the appointment as he was defeated by Devegowda in Chamundeshwari. Siddaramaiah will also not see eye to eye with A H Vishwanath, another probable JD(S) minister from Mysuru. He may push for Tanveer Sait as district minister so that he will have a say in the administration.

In Kolar, veteran JD(S) leader K Srinivasa Gowda will be the front-runner for being named district minister. Congress leaders who have won four seats in the district may not be happy with the appointment of Gowda.In Tumkuru, while Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara wants control, the JD(S), if it inducts one of its legislators as minister, may bargain for the district minister position.

A similar situation may arise in Dharwad district as the JD(S) may take over the position if MLC Basavaraj Horratti is inducted into the ministry. The Congress that had won a couple of seats will not be in a mood to give up in Dharwad, Gadag and other districts in this region.

The JD(S) that wants to grab the opportunity in Central, Bombay and Hyderabad-Karnataka regions may stake claim for some district ministers’ posts with an eye on strengthening its organisational base instead of giving all in-charge minister posts to the Congress.

There is likely to be confusion over sharing resourceful boards and corporations between the coalition partners as only less than 25 per cent of them are making profits and 75 per cent boards are under loss.

DKS conundrum

The Congress and JD(S) had locked horns over the Energy portfolio and the Congress had to give up after the intervention of AICC president Rahul Gandhi. Congress strongman D K Shivakumar, who was particular about the Energy portfolio, lost it to H D Revanna of JD(S).

Shivakumar, who is from Ramanagara district, wants to be district minister. However, Kumaraswamy will have a say in the administration as he represents Ramanagara. This conflict of interest may lead to ego clashes as Shivakumar is in no mood to give up his clout in the district.