Home States Karnataka

Four killed as two state-run buses collide head-on

Four persons, including three teachers and a bus driver were killed on the spot and 20 others were injured in a head-on collision between two NEKRTC buses, on the outskirts of Jewargi town on Saturday

Published: 03rd June 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Mangled remains of NEKRTC bus on the outskirts of Jewargi town

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Four persons, including three teachers and a bus driver were killed on the spot and 20 others were injured in a head-on collision between two NEKRTC buses, on the outskirts of Jewargi town on Saturday.

The deceased are Ayesha Sahara Siddique and Farin Begum, who were teachers at the government school in Chigartihalli of Jewargi taluk, Sahara Kaltoon, who was a teacher at the government school in Yalvar village and Rukkappa Sindagi, the bus driver. One bus was on its way to Kalaburagi from Davangere, while another bus was heading to Shorapur in Yadgir district from Jewargi. Of the 20 people injured, the condition of three is said to be serious.  

The three teachers, who died in the accident, boarded the Kalaburagi-Davangere bus — driven by Rukkappa Sindagi —  at 8am. The teachers were expecting to reach their destination of Chigarhalli Cross at 9.15am. However, 15 minutes before reaching Chigarhalli Cross, the bus collided head on with the another NEKRTC bus coming in the opposite direction. The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem.

According to one version, the driver of the Davangere bus, in order to save a dog crossing the road, lost control of the bus and hit the other bus. Another version is that there was rain and as a result there was fog on the windshield obstructing driver’s view.

Two killed in accident
Karwar: Two people died in a head on collision between a two-wheeler and a car at Yadalli village of Sirsi taluk in Uttara Kannada district on Saturday evening.The deceased are — two-wheeler rider Manjunath Ganapati Bhat of Siddapur taluk and Nagaveni Krishna Bhat, (75) of Hubballi, who was travelling in car.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 