Four killed as two state-run buses collide head-on

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Four persons, including three teachers and a bus driver were killed on the spot and 20 others were injured in a head-on collision between two NEKRTC buses, on the outskirts of Jewargi town on Saturday.

The deceased are Ayesha Sahara Siddique and Farin Begum, who were teachers at the government school in Chigartihalli of Jewargi taluk, Sahara Kaltoon, who was a teacher at the government school in Yalvar village and Rukkappa Sindagi, the bus driver. One bus was on its way to Kalaburagi from Davangere, while another bus was heading to Shorapur in Yadgir district from Jewargi. Of the 20 people injured, the condition of three is said to be serious.

The three teachers, who died in the accident, boarded the Kalaburagi-Davangere bus — driven by Rukkappa Sindagi — at 8am. The teachers were expecting to reach their destination of Chigarhalli Cross at 9.15am. However, 15 minutes before reaching Chigarhalli Cross, the bus collided head on with the another NEKRTC bus coming in the opposite direction. The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem.

According to one version, the driver of the Davangere bus, in order to save a dog crossing the road, lost control of the bus and hit the other bus. Another version is that there was rain and as a result there was fog on the windshield obstructing driver’s view.

Two killed in accident

Karwar: Two people died in a head on collision between a two-wheeler and a car at Yadalli village of Sirsi taluk in Uttara Kannada district on Saturday evening.The deceased are — two-wheeler rider Manjunath Ganapati Bhat of Siddapur taluk and Nagaveni Krishna Bhat, (75) of Hubballi, who was travelling in car.