He turns school campuses into counselling clinics

HUBBALLI: Shekhar was academically weak and suffering from an inferiority complex. After he failed to clear his Class 10 exam for two consecutive years, he stopped going to school and would even dread talking to his friends and family members. He had symptoms similar to that of social anxiety disorder. But a workshop he attended last year changed his perspective towards life.

“Ever since I attended that counselling workshop,things have changed. Now, I express myself at different social platforms without fear. I look to find solutions to problems rather than indulging in negative thinking for hours. I also passed my Class 10 exam with flying colours this year,” he says. Shekhar is one among hundreds of students who have managed to overcome negative thoughts and depression by attending the workshop conducted by Hubballi-based neuro psychiatrist Dr Shivanand B Hiremath.

Thanks to his unique initiative, over 2,500 students in the north-Karnataka region have got much-needed life skills training in a span of just eight months.

“In October last year, I decided to take some time off to address common psychological problems being faced by adolescents. Subsequently, I visited both private and government high schools in Hubballi, Kundagol, Haveri, Haliyal, Joida, Dandeli and interacted with students to identify and address their mental health issues,” says Dr Hiremath, who is a senior resident doctor at psychiatry department in KIMS. He is also known for his selfless social service.

Out of 2,500 adolescents trained as many as 39 had difficulty in dealing with academics. Academic failure had left 30 students depressed, 32 had school refusal and 17 had disobedience behaviour. Other 17 had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, 22 were addicted to some form of drugs, five were mentally retarded, 10 had conduct disorders and 13 students were suffering from learning disorders.

“In India, those in the 14–18 years age group constitute about 11% of the total population. While a plethora of health policies and programmes exist for holistic development of children and adolescents, very few of them focus on mental health,” says Dr Hiremath. His workshop sessions mainly dealt with queries on physical development, gender differences, life skills, sexual harassment and abuse, boy-girl relationship and peer pressure, preparing for exams, coping with stress and anxiety and career choices.

As many as 21 teachers from 10 schools have turned counsellors to help Dr Hiremath in his noble mission, which according to him is far from over. “We selected some teachers willing to become student counsellors in their respective schools. They were later sensitized through an interactive session and provided with a basic material on mental health. They were also trained to conduct life skills training for highschool students as per the manual prepared by NIMHANS,” he says, adding now they have a team of dedicated teachers, psychiatrists and NGO members.

Wife Dr Chaitra Hiremath and Dr Guru S Gowda have been assisting him in all his endeavours. On a WhatsApp group, the team members regularly share informative articles mental health issues. “We expect support from the education department, schools and NGOs,” Dr Hiremath says.

