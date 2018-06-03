Health protection scheme, Arogya Karnataka to be merged

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The health department on Saturday issued a circular that the government has decided to merge the Centre’s National Health Protection Scheme and the state’s Arogya Karnataka scheme. Under this arrangement, the Centre’s Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana will continue till the end of August but all other six schemes, including Yeshaswini Scheme for farmers — which farmer groups had urged CM Kumaraswamy not to withdraw — stand to be subsumed.

The circular said, “While Arogya Karnataka has a larger coverage covering all residents of the state, the NHPS seeks to cover only a subset of population below the poverty line. The NHPS however envisages a larger monetary cover per family. Both the schemes do not require any contribution by the patients belonging to families below the poverty line. In this context , the Government of India advised that RSBY in its present form should be continued till the new scheme gets launched.”