Heavy rain batters Chitradurga district

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Chitradurga received maximum rainfall of 63 mm during the last 24 hours, which continued till Saturday morning. Accompanied by thundershowers, the district received a decent amount of rainfall and is expected to continue in the next 48 hours. According to IMD, monsoon is expected to arrive to the district by Sunday morning accompanied with some thunder and lighting.

The other places in the district also received heavy rainfall with Chitradurga rural receiving 17 mm, Challakere 12, Iyyanahalli 60 mm, Bharamasagara 5.1, Sirigere 7.6, Hiriyur 15.2, Babbur 17.4, Eshwaragere 19.8, Ikkanuru 10.2, Holalkere 24.6, Ramagiri 41.2, Chikkajajur 42.2, B Durga 40.2, HD Pura 26, Talya 10.4, Hosadurga 5.4, Baguru 16.8, Mathodu 12.6, Srirampura 60, Madadakere 35.2, Molakalmuru 3, Rampura 21, Devasamudra 25.2 and Rayapura 5.4 mm rainfall.