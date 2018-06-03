Home States Karnataka

Heavy rain batters Chitradurga district

Chitradurga received maximum rainfall of 63 mm during the last 24 hours, which continued till Saturday morning.

Published: 03rd June 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Chitradurga received maximum rainfall of 63 mm during the last 24 hours, which continued till Saturday morning. Accompanied by thundershowers, the district received a decent amount of rainfall and is expected to continue in the next 48 hours. According to IMD, monsoon is expected to arrive to the district by Sunday morning accompanied with some thunder and lighting.

The other places in the district also received heavy rainfall with Chitradurga rural receiving 17 mm, Challakere 12, Iyyanahalli 60 mm, Bharamasagara 5.1, Sirigere 7.6, Hiriyur 15.2, Babbur 17.4, Eshwaragere 19.8, Ikkanuru 10.2, Holalkere 24.6, Ramagiri 41.2, Chikkajajur 42.2, B Durga 40.2, HD Pura 26, Talya 10.4, Hosadurga 5.4, Baguru 16.8, Mathodu 12.6, Srirampura 60, Madadakere 35.2, Molakalmuru 3, Rampura 21, Devasamudra 25.2 and Rayapura 5.4 mm rainfall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 