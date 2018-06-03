Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister HD  Kumaraswamy instructs officials to cut down unnecessary expenditure

The chief minister's decision came 11 days after he took charge on May 23 and held only a few meetings with the officials.

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has instructed its officials to cut down all unnecessary expenditure, if any, in the administration to strengthen the state's financial status.

In an official statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), it asked the officers to review the proposals submitted by various government departments, offices and agencies to buy new cars.

Similarly, he also has directed to discourage unnecessary refurbishing and renovating of Government' offices and official residences.

On June 1, Kumaraswamy directed all officials and government staff to not use mobile phones during his meetings to avoid distraction.

Kumaraswamy, in the order, stated that some officials use cell phones during the meeting, which affects discussions on important matters.

