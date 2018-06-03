Mercury dips after light showers in Vijayapura

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA:After battling intense heat till the past week, people of Vijayapura feel relieved as the weather has become pleasant now with light showers across the district.The mercury levels which rose to 40 degrees Celsius earlier this week, have dipped to 33 degrees Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in the city is expected to remain cloudy with possibilities of thunder, lightning and thunderstorm in the next few days. With the sharp change in the weather, sales of soft drinks, juices and tender coconuts have come down. But fruit and vegetable businesses are flourishing on account of Ramzan.

Mohammed Saddiq, a tender coconut vendor, said, “We would sell more than 150 coconuts a day during summer. From the past one week, the business has turned sour as we are able to sell only 30-50.” People are planning weekend outings and some have headed to Kudalasangama and Almatti dam. Meanwhile, food lovers are enjoying themselves savouring hot mirchi bhajji, vada-pav and pakkodas. Mahantesh Biradar, a resident of Vijayapura, said, “it was very difficult to send children out during summer because of the scorching sun. From the past one week, the weather has become pleasant and we are planning a one-day trip to Kudalasangama and Almatti.”