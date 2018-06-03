No berths: Congress seniors upset over party move

V Velayudham By

KOLAR: Ministry formation is proving to be an Herculean task for Congress as ‘seniors’ are upset with the party’s proposal to keep them out of the cabinet to make way for new faces.Highly placed sources in the party said some senior leaders, who have worked as ministers for two terms, are not being considered and MLAs, who have won three times in a row, are being given preference. Former ministers consider this as an attempt to sideline them and have conveyed their concerns to senior leaders.

The seniority yardstick, they said, is being used selectively to keep some leaders out of the ministry. “The party has to take seniors into confidence before taking a decision. However, not all senior leaders are consulted,’’ sources said, adding “if senior leaders are upset, it will have an impact on the government.”

“If the high command wants to induct new faces and use seniors to strengthen the party ahead of the 2019 parliament election, then why did they make Parameshwara Dy CM?” asked a former minister. “A new idea is being promoted to sideline a few former ministers. We are upset with such an attitude of the high command,” he said.

On Saturday, addressing party office-bearers in Bengaluru, Deputy CM and KPCC chief G Parameshwara said senior party leaders who have been ministers at least twice may not be accommodated. The party leaders’ views have been conveyed to the high command and they will take a decision, he added.Sources said JD (S) too is said to have suggested to the Congress to induct some seniors to ensure better coordination between both the parties and the government. However, it is not clear how the Congress plans to tackle the issue as some senior leaders are said to be planning to hold a meeting of ‘seniors’ who are unlikely to make it to the list.

In the last few days, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal held several rounds of talks to finalise the list. However, the list was changed many times and the leaders are finding it difficult to take a call.