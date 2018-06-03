Road Safety Authority moves closer to launch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Karnataka Road Safety Authority (RSA), the creation of which was approved by the Assembly and Legislative Council this year, is one step closer to commencing operations. Rules which will govern its functioning, have been framed and will be submitted to the government in the coming week, officials said.

RSA, which will have a governing council chaired by the Transport Minister and another smaller group, chaired by the Chief Secretary, will empower district level road safety authorities — currently functioning without any powers or funds according to officials. A road safety fund will be part of RSA and these funds will be made available for infrastructure updates, community campaigns on road safety as well as engineering upgrades for roads. “RSA fund will have inflows from cess collected on new vehicle registrations, 50% of the fines that the transport department collects as well as a part of the fee collected for issuing of driving license and vehicle registration smart cards,” said B Basavaraju, Principal Secretary, Transport.

Currently, the Transport Department has a road safety cell which carries out several campaigns to promote road safety. However, with no funds of its own and no powers, the cell has to depend on other departments for funds.According to National Crime Record Bureau figures, in 2016, the state witnessed 44,403 accidents with 11,133 fatalities. Karnataka was third among 13 states that accounted for 86% of the total fatalities across the country.