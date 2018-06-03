Throw and grow in shivamogga

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:Shivamogga district is waging an eco warfare: Drop a seedbomb and grow forests. The seedbomb or seedball campaign in this district aims to reclaim the lost forest regions. The campaign has been going on for the last one and half years. Seedballs are made by placing a seed in the balls prepared from a mixture of cow dung, red soil and cow urine. Once dry, they are tossed into a vacant land. When nourished by rains, they grow into a tree.

This year’s target is to achieve a dispersal of more than one crore seedballs comprising many tree species.

Environmentalists in the district say they are on a fast mode mission as in the past few decades, the forest cover in the district has decreased from 36 to 11 per cent.Here is how the initiative took root and has been growing. This Maha Abhiyana is an initiative of Uttishta Bharata Malenadu Seehimoghe Cricket Academy and Rashtriya Swabhimana Andolana and they have been involving schools, colleges, residents, professionals, farmers and forest officials.

Between January and May, they had distributed and dispersed 30 lakh seedballs in many parts of the district. The members and volunteers in this group collectively say that if last year’s target was one lakh, this year it is one crore which they hope to achieve.Balakrishna Naidu, secretary of the Academy explains, “When we started, we did not have much knowledge and many an error cropped up. After the dispersal, we saw that the success rate of germination was only 40-50 per cent. But this year, it is 70-85 per cent.” The selection of the area for seed dispersal depends on many parameters like it should be a degraded land where the forest cover has entirely vanished. In fact, two inches pit is dug at many places and seedballs are tossed into it. Depending on the species, the size of the seedball varies in shape and size. Seeds of mango and jackfruit are immediately dispersed and not stocked.”

As far as involvement of schools is concerned, Naidu adds, “They are ready to devote time for such a green initiative. We have selected 20-25 schools where each school can make about 1.5 lakh balls. One student can easily prepare 70-80 seed balls per hour. Later, they are dried on the school premises itself for about 2-3 days.”

Many a time, schools themselves send in a request to the NGO to supply both the seed and the mixed soil while for the students, it is almost a play activity. Even senior citizens have come forward to prepare seedballs at home. There is no dearth of volunteers for this activity while the funding is usually done by the NGO with people sometimes chipping in. Many private schools too have come forward to donate for this cause.

In coordination with the state forest department, the campaign hopes to make fast recovery of forests in this district where the four taluks of Sagar, Shikaripur, Sorab and Hosanagar have witnessed the highest rate of conversion of forest lands into revenue lands under Bagair Hukum. So the target of these NGO groups is not only barren lands but also encroached lands in this district.Taking expert help from forest officials and Gangadhar, a farmer from Tumakuru, the seedball campaign hopes to increase the tree cover and thereby, protect the water bodies, the habitat and wildlife in this district.

How the seedball is made

Each and every seed ball must have a covering of half a inch of soil. Red soil is selected and mixed with cow dung and cow’s urine in the correct proportions. Half a tractor load of red soil is mixed with 5-6 buckets of dung and urine in a (concrete) mixer. If dung and urine comes free, K4,500 has to be paid for a load of soil.

A Sunday activity

Come Sunday, more than 50-60 volunteers gather at Seehimoghe Cricket Academy near Chandana Park, Swami Vikvekanand Layout from 7 am to 10 am for preparation of the seedballs. An academy member says, “Volunteers who take part in the seedball making activity are usually provided food and drinks.”

Shikaripura’s lost glory

Once home to 30,000 acres of Chandrakala Forests with sandalwood trees and tigers, today this forest area in Shikaripura taluk has been reduced to 1,000 acres. If sandalwood has vanished, tigers too were hunted by the royal family during the times of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar.