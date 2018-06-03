Home States Karnataka

Transport dept pulls up Ola, Uber for violating rules

In a step that could bring major relief to thousands of commuters across the city who face exorbitant rates from app-based taxis to commute to work, the Transport Department on Thursday issued a show-

Published: 03rd June 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:In a step that could bring major relief to thousands of commuters across the city who face exorbitant rates from app-based taxis to commute to work, the Transport Department on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to taxi aggregators Ola and Uber, asking them to explain why they continue to charge fares based on ride time instead of a flat fare based on kilometres travelled, as mandated by the department.

Hailing a taxi, according to commuters, becomes an almost impossible task during monsoon and in many cases surge prices are unaffordable. Both Ola and Uber charge ‘ride time’ charges which are payable per minute. This is in addition to normal fares per kilometre and a base fare. On Saturday, both aggregators had ride time charges of around `1.18 per minute.

These charges are against the rules laid down in the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Rules 2016, according to the transport department. While both companies applied for and were issued licences under the rules, the rules were then challenged in court. However, a statement by the Transport Department issued on Saturday clarified that the companies were bound to operate as per the terms and conditions imposed in the rules.

“Ola and Uber are violating rules and collecting fares on the basis of time. Notices have been issued under rule 11(a) of the aggregator rules. On receipt of the explanation, appropriate action will be initiated against the erring parties,” the statement from the transport department said. In the past, the Transport Department has issued similar notices at least two times to both companies on similar issues. However, there has been no punitive action taken by the department yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 