Karnataka student suffers eye injuries after being punished by teacher

A fourth grade student suffered minor injuries in his eye when a teacher was punishing him at the Government Primary School in Moratageri of Sindgi.

Published: 07th June 2018 05:36 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A fourth-grade student suffered minor injuries in his eye when a teacher was punishing him at the Government Primary School in Moratageri of Sindgi. The student is identified as Ningappa K, who was found disturbing the first-grade classes on Tuesday.

This enraged teacher Nagur K. The student was hurt in his left eye when he was being punished, sources said. Blood started oozing out of the eye. Realising that the incident might bring trouble to them, the school authorities rushed him to a hospital.

The school administration requested the parents not register a complaint and they even agreed upon baring all the hospital expenses. BEO Arif Biradar said, “The incident happened accidentally the school administration also agreed to bear all the medical expenses of the student”.

