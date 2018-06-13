Gauri Lankesh murder case: Parashuram never left Sindhagi in 6 years, says mother

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Janaki Waghmare, mother of Parashuram Waghmare claimed her son had never left Sindagi since 2012. “My son is innocent. He has not left the city after he completed his graduation,” she said. “Police are trying to frame him in the murder case. Four policemen came to my house on Sunday morning and took him away.” She said Parashuram worked in a shop as a daily wager and as a computer operator.

He had studied BCom in a private college in Sindhanur in Raichur, following which he was staying with his parents in Basavanagar in Sindagi.

READ | SIT makes second arrest in Gauri Lankesh murder case

“It was around 7am when police barged into our house and took him way without giving any reasons. I thought they would have taken him for questioning for previous cases for which he was arrested by the police. But I was shocked when I saw his photo on news channels and came to know that they were linking him to the Gauri murder case. But I have faith in the law and we will get justice,” Janaki said.

ALSO READ | HC asks police to ensure good health of accused who alleged police torture

A senior police officer from Vijayapura said, “Waghmere was arrested by Sindhagi police for several criminal activities and his first arrest was when he was 20 years old on charges of hoisting a Pakistan flag on January 1, 2012, on the premises of the Tahsildar’s office in Sindhagi to create Hindu-Muslim tensions. He is an active member of a Hindu outfit for several years.” The SIT officials also brought Waghmare’s accomplice Sunil Agasara (25) from Sindhagi, who is also believed to be a Hindu activist. He was brought to Bengaluru and police are interrogating him regarding his role in the case.