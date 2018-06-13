Home States Karnataka

Gauri Lankesh murder case: SIT sees breakthrough, but where is the key conspirator?

Investigators find it tough to make ‘well-trained’ accused and suspects spill the beans

By M G Chetan
Express News Service

ENGALURU: While the arrest of Parashuram Waghmare in the Gauri Lankesh murder case has come as a “breakthrough” with SIT officials strongly suspecting him to be the shooter, sources said the case is a long way from being cracked.

This is why: The pistol and bike used in the crime are yet to be seized, and most importantly, the key conspirator of the murder is yet to be identified. The SIT officials, however, are sure about one thing: That the murder is not a case of supari (contract) killing as thought earlier.

The accused committed it over ideological differences and out of ‘self-interest’, they feel.

Sources said all the three arrested — K T Naveen Kumar, Sujith Kumar alias Praveen and Parashuram Waghmare — and suspects Amol Kale alias Bhaisaab, Amit Degwekar alias Pradeep Mahajan and Manohar Yadave alias Manoj, who are yet to be shown as accused in the case, have confessed to their involvement in the murder. But finding out the key conspirator in this murder has been a Herculean task for the SIT. “The accused and suspects appear to be well-trained in not giving out much information. This has made it really tough to get them to spill the beans on others involved in the case. In my opinion, the work done so far is just 50%,” an SIT official said.

Officers believe that the country-made pistol used in the crime is with one of the suspects. “We know that one of them has hidden it somewhere but we are unable to zero in on a particular suspect. We are sure we will get the weapon in a few days and that will be the major breakthrough in the case,” he added.
The officials seem to have no clue about the motorcycle used in the crime so far.

Gauri Lankesh murder case Parashuram Waghmare

