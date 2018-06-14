Home States Karnataka

CBI, Maharashtra SIT, CID to seek custody of Gauri Lankesh killers?

As suspicions of the same gang being involved in these four murders grow stronger as the country-made pistol used in all these murder were same, police are hoping to crack these cases soon.

Gauri Lankesh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the SIT has almost completed the probe in Gauri Lankesh murder case, the other agencies probing the murders of scholar and researcher M M Kalburgi, rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare are hoping that even these cases would be solved soon.

As suspicions of the same gang being involved in these four murders grow stronger as the country-made pistol used in all these murder were same, police are hoping to crack these cases soon. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the murder of Dabholkar, while the Maharashtra SIT is investigating Pansare’s murder. Kalburgi’s murder is being probed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Already, the CBI and Maharashtra SIT have questioned the persons arrested in Gauri Lankesh case, while the Karnataka SIT has exchanged information with the CID.

Sources said that it is most likely that these agencies would seek the custody of the six persons arrested in Gauri Lankesh case once the SIT completes its probe. “The CID officials have already decided to take these accused persons into their custody and question them in connection with  Kalburgi’s murder. Similarly, it is most likely that the investigations in this case would help the CBI and Maharashtra SIT and they would also come forward to take these accused persons into their custody,” a source in the SIT said.

Gauri Lankesh murder case

