Siddaramaiah to stretch out election cramps with 12 days of naturopathy

Express News Service

MANGALURU: It is not easy being a politician caught in a closely fought election. To recover, you need plenty of stretches, hours of deep breathing and maybe gallons of veggie juices, and that is what former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has signed up for.

He is at Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Yoga and Nature Cure at Ujire, near here, for a 12-day rejuvenation treatment that started on Sunday. Siddaramaiah will undergo a strict 14-hour regimen daily between 6 am and 10 pm in order to de-stress and rejuvenate himself mentally and physically. The regimen includes yoga, pranayama, meditation, body massage, water treatment and food regularity.

Dr Prashanth Shetty, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the institute, said the former chief minister has mentally and physically exerted himself in the last three months with election and post-result activities. Also, his diet has become irregular. Apart from rejuvenation and detoxification, Siddaramaiah will also be treated for some ailments.

The 69-year-old Siddaramaiah’s regimen will start with yoga and pranayama for an hour at 6 am. At 7 am, he will have ash gourd juice and will undergo various treatments between 8 am and 11 am.In between, at 9 am, he will have ragi ganji.

The menu of his lunch at 11 am will include boiled vegetables, chapathi without any salt, spices and oil. He will not be served rice. He will get a 90-minute break from 12 noon to 1.30 pm. At 2 pm, he will have knol khol juice, at 4 pm salad and sprouts. The dinner at 6.30 pm will include boiled vegetables and chapati. The menu will vary as he shows improvement. He will retire to bed at 10 pm.

A team of five doctors headed by Dr Prashanth Shetty will diagnose, plan and execute the complete rehabilitation and treatment. The treatment will be provided daily only after a clinical investigation of his

vital data.

Siddaramaiah had attended a similar rejuvenation camp five years ago in the same institute. Compared to then, the doctors say that his body has become weak for which age and stress are major factors.