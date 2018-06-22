Home States Karnataka

Wait for crumbs of power gets longer

With Siddaramaiah busy detoxifying at a nature care centre and Chief Minister occupied with the upcoming budget, appointments of heads to 30 boards and corporations are likely to get delayed.

Published: 22nd June 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Disappointment is in store for the disgruntled legislators of Congress and JD(S) who were pacified with promise of appointments as heads of various boards and corporations after they failed to get a berth in the ministry.The assurance of the coalition Coordination Committee headed by former chief minister Siddaramaiah to appoint heads for at least 30 boards and corporations within a week has remained just an assurance. The one week time ended on Thursday.

“What is more distressing is that there is no urgency on the part of the leaders from both the parties to initiate the process of preparing a list of 30 boards and corporations for which appointments will be made,” a three-time Congress MLA said. He too was among the aspirants for a ministerial berth.

With Siddaramaiah getting admitted into a Nature Cure Centre at Ujire near Dharmasthala for 12 days, there is no hope of the committee meeting again this month. A Congress source said, “As leaders in both the parties are now busy in formulation of the Common Minimum Programme and with Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy busy with budget preparation work, the issue of appointments to boards and corporations has been set aside for now.”

According to the coalition pact, Congress and JD(S) are set to share power in these boards and corporations on a 2:1 ratio.The appointment of district in-charge ministers is another immediate challenge that is staring at the coalition partners. The appointments to boards and corporations is expected to be taken up only after ironing out differences on appointing district in-charge ministers.

The next meeting of the Coordination Committee is expected to be held in the first week of July and the appointments for the boards and corporations is likely to happen only after the budget session of the state legislature, which is expected to start in July second week. The aspirants will have to wait at least till August first week to get their crumbs of power, a senior Congress MLA who is disappointed at the style of functioning of the coalition in the state said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress JD(S) Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp