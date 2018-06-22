Wait for crumbs of power gets longer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Disappointment is in store for the disgruntled legislators of Congress and JD(S) who were pacified with promise of appointments as heads of various boards and corporations after they failed to get a berth in the ministry.The assurance of the coalition Coordination Committee headed by former chief minister Siddaramaiah to appoint heads for at least 30 boards and corporations within a week has remained just an assurance. The one week time ended on Thursday.

“What is more distressing is that there is no urgency on the part of the leaders from both the parties to initiate the process of preparing a list of 30 boards and corporations for which appointments will be made,” a three-time Congress MLA said. He too was among the aspirants for a ministerial berth.

With Siddaramaiah getting admitted into a Nature Cure Centre at Ujire near Dharmasthala for 12 days, there is no hope of the committee meeting again this month. A Congress source said, “As leaders in both the parties are now busy in formulation of the Common Minimum Programme and with Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy busy with budget preparation work, the issue of appointments to boards and corporations has been set aside for now.”

According to the coalition pact, Congress and JD(S) are set to share power in these boards and corporations on a 2:1 ratio.The appointment of district in-charge ministers is another immediate challenge that is staring at the coalition partners. The appointments to boards and corporations is expected to be taken up only after ironing out differences on appointing district in-charge ministers.

The next meeting of the Coordination Committee is expected to be held in the first week of July and the appointments for the boards and corporations is likely to happen only after the budget session of the state legislature, which is expected to start in July second week. The aspirants will have to wait at least till August first week to get their crumbs of power, a senior Congress MLA who is disappointed at the style of functioning of the coalition in the state said.