19 HOPCOMS officials to visit Andamans

The authorities concerned have already called for tenders from tours and travel operators to arrange a package tour for 19 people, which  includes directors and officers of HOPCOMS.

Published: 23rd June 2018 05:43 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy talking about austerity measures, the Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS) is all set to send 19 of its officials to Andaman and Nicobar for study tour.

The authorities concerned have already called for tenders from tours and travel operators to arrange a package tour for 19 people, which  includes directors and officers of HOPCOMS. As per the information available, it is a six-day tour package with an estimated expenditure  of `2 lakh per person.

HOPCOMS officials confirmed the tour and said, “It’s not new. We arrange similar trip like this every year as there is a provision for it. And this was approved by the governing body as well.”

Meanwhile, a few staffmembers have objected to this. One of the officials, on the condition of  anonymity, said, “If they are going on a study tour, then they should take a few field experts along with them or form an expert committee. We strongly  feel that they are going on a fun trip.”

When contacted, Managing  Director of HOPCOMS Vishwanath, said, “The reason for choosing Andaman and Nicobar for the study tour is because we supply vegetables and fruits to them.  As there is demand from them to increase the quantity, we are visiting to study it.”

