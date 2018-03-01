KALABURAGI: Eleven old buses were burnt and more than 1,000 tyres were turned to ashes in an accidental fire in Bus-Depot Number 3 of Regional Workshop Number 2 in Kalaburagi city on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at about 12.30 pm allegedly due to a spark from an electrical transformer situated in the depot which fell on an old bus.

Fire broke out and the black smoke spread in the sky and panic situation spread all over the city after seeing black smoke by the public of entire Kalaburagi city. The matter was informed to fire fighting force and police. Fire tenders and staff swung into action and removed old buses and materials from the spot. As the fire force personnel were few, the fire did not come under control. The fire tenders were summoned from Jewargi town too.No casualties have been reported and all staff is safe.