BENGALURU:At least 500 inmates at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru will get free higher education under Bangalore University’s distance education programme.Considering the increasing number of requests from prison inmates, the directorate of distance education has decided to conduct a mass registration of candidates. According to distance education directorate officials, admissions will be open on March 5 at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

As per the norms, if there are more than 500 candidates then one study and an exam centre should be provided. “We are providing an exam centre at the prison itself,” Prof B C Mylarappa, director of distance education directorate, Bangalore University, said.

Interestingly, the prison has many candidates who have five to six degrees. “By educating them, we can change the psychology of the prisoners. This is the reason behind providing them free education,” Mylarappa said. To provide free education to prison inmates, BU is spending `20 lakh. As per the information available from the distance education directorate officials, the fee charged per candidate is `4,000.The disaffiliation of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) by University Grants Commission (UGC) has led to an increase in demand for distance education courses at Bangalore University.