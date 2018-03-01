BENGALURU:After its successful campaigns like ‘chai pe charcha’ and 3D rallies in the past, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now launched yet another campaign — Kamala Jatre — ahead of the assembly election in the state.

During the campaign, the party will try to connect with the voters and showcase the works implemented by the Mod-led NDA government. At Kamala Jatre, a three-day event, the party will combine political engagement with rural/local forms of community engagement. Games, food stalls, magic show, laser show, kids zone with joyrides, exhibition to showcase the achievements of the BJP, and a selfie booth will be put up, BJP state general secretary Aravind Limbavali said.

The BJP has planned such events in 30 places across the state with an objective of reaching out to 15 lakh voters directly and over one crore voters indirectly, he said.In the coming weekend, the jatre will be held in nine locations: Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Bengaluru rural districts.