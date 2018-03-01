BENGALURU:With none of the family members or relatives coming forward to receive his body, serial killer and rapist Jaishankar alias ‘Psycho’ Shankar’s body is lying in the mortuary at Victoria Hospital since Tuesday morning, awaiting post-mortem.

Shankar was brought to Victoria Hospital early on Tuesday morning after he committed suicide by slitting his throat at the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara around 2.30 am the same day. He succumbed to the injuries around 5.30 am. The Parappana Agrahara police, who have taken up a case of unnatural death, are still waiting for his family members, relatives or friends to come forward to complete the legal formalities and receive the body. It is learnt that none of them have shown interest so far.

Jaishankar

Sources said the local police approached Shankar’s wife, siblings and relatives regarding this. “As most of his family members live in Tamil Nadu, we have contacted the local police there and have informed that about his death. The local police have passed on the message to them. But all his family members have declined to receive his body. We have asked our counterparts to check with them again. If they are not willing, the police will get a written statement from his family members that they do not want to collect his body. Once they send us the letter by e-mail, we will initiate further procedures. We will, however, wait for a day or two,” a police source said. “If they don’t change their mind, we will go ahead with the autopsy. As Shankar was a convict, his post-mortem has to be conducted in the presence of a magistrate. We will do it and also conduct the last rites,” the source added.

According to police, Jaishankar has a wife, three daughters, an older brother and an older sister. His wife and both siblings were contacted in this regard, but there was no positive response from them about collecting his body.