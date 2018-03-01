SHIVAMOGGA: Rock climber Jyothi Raj alias ‘Kotiraj’ who had gone missing while searching for a man in the Jog Falls, was traced on Wednesday morning. As he had been missing since Tuesday evening, rescue teams took the help of drone cameras to trace him.Finally, the rescue team consisting of more than 50 people including the members from General Thimmaiah Sahas Academy, fire brigade and police noticed him below the Raja Falls, one of the four parts of the famous waterfalls. Later, he climbed down to the bottom of the falls.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jyothi Raj and his team members had climbed up the Jog Falls from the bottom to search a Bengaluru-based youth, identified as Manjunath, who was feared to have committed suicide there.

His team members came back as they failed to trace him. But Jyothi Raj went missing creating panic among his team members. It is said that while climbing up, Jyothi Raj slipped into a small cave-like cavity in the rock and sustained minor injuries in his back.

As it became dark, he could not climb down because the rocks are slippery. According to him, he spent the whole night on the rock. As soon as he came down on Wednesday morning, he was given breakfast, first aid and energy drinks. But he could not find the youth during his search operation, he said.