BENGALURU:THE Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Wednesday confirmed that there will be same set of questions in NEET-2018 for all languages. “ There will be same question paper for all languages — English, Hindi, Kannada, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Tamil and Telugu,” HRD minister Prakash Javdekar tweeted.

In 2017, many candidates who had attempted NEET in regional languages had raised objections to the level of difficulty. They had claimed that the question paper was easier in English than in other vernacular languages. Some had even approached the courts over this. To avoid any such issues, MHRD has clarified that the content in the question paper will be the same in all languages, this year. Urdu language has been newly added and the exam will be conducted in 11 languages.

The exam will be based on common syllabus of NCERT/CBSE and Classes 11 and 12 of the State Board, the ministry clarified. However, following a demand from candidates, a new examination centre has been allotted to Karnataka, which will be in Dharwad.