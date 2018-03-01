BENGALURU:With speculation rife on the possible schedule of the Assembly election in Karnataka, Karnataka Election Commission Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar on Wednesday clarified that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the dates.

He was responding to queries from reporters on whether the elections in poll-bound state will be scheduled in the last week of April or first week of May as reported in a section of media. When his attention was drawn to reports on Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat declaring that elections will be held around April 15, CEO Sanjiv Kumar said they had not received any communication about the polling dates from ECI. Asked whether the State Election Commission had recommended any dates to ECI, Sanjiv Kumar replied in negative. He told reproters at Nirvachana Nilaya on Wednesday that announcing date of elections or poll schedule was outside their jurisdiction. “The responsibility entrusted to us is to ensure operational readiness when elections are declared. After the training for poll officials, another meeting is being planned at district level for polling staff,’’ he added.

Final electoral rolls

Sanjiv Kumar said with the deadline for inclusion and omission of names ending on Wednesday, the electoral rolls had been finalised. As many as 15,56,141 names had been added and 9,17,368 names had been removed from the voters’ list. The final list now has 4,96,56,059 voters, he said. The voter list will be subjected to continuous revision and voters can submit applications for inclusion of voters in the electoral rolls, he added. ECI’s impressive programme, Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) targeting newly eligible voters, has reaped dividends this time.

SVEEP doubles registration of first-time voters

Programmes like electoral clubs, election ambassadors on campus, have led to a two-fold increase in voter registration among teenagers in age group of 18-19.

“Registration of voters in age group 18-19 had increased from seven lakh in 2013 to 15,42,000 in 2018,’’ he said.

Though the electoral rolls had been finalised, SVEEP will continue to organise voter awareness programmes in pockets like tribal areas where voter turnout had been poor, he said.

EVM models and their characteristics

Post-2006: EVM (M2): Battery level is indicated as high, medium and low. Accommodates names of 64 candidates and does not have mandatory self test.

Upgraded post-2006: EVM (M3): Battery level indicated by percentage. Accommodates names of 384 candidates and has mandatory self-test (machine stops if any defect is detected). When compared to M2 models,the machines weigh less.

Criminal action against those misleading voters

In the previous election, over 2.75 lakh polling personnel had been engaged and in coming assembly elections about 3.25 lakh personnel will be required, the CEO said. Reacting to reports broadcast by some TV channels, he denied any conspiracy in sending EVMs and VVPATs from UP and Gujarat to Karnataka. There is no specific state-wise allocation or quota of EVM and VVAPTs. As a limited number of EVMs are blocked due to election petitions pending in different high courts, the ECI is forced to move available stock from one state to another for election purposes, he clarified and warned of criminal action against those carrying reports to mislead voters. The VVPAT gives feedback to the voter on whether the vote has been cast in favour of the intended candidate, State Election Commission Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Raghavendra V said. The ballot slip, visible to the eye for seven seconds, before it slips into the collection box, has the number, name and symbol of candidate printed on it. Any voter who finds a mismatch in the ballot slip can file a complaint. “But if the complaint is found to be untrue, polling officials will be empowered to initiate action against the voter,” he added. The State Election Commission had convened a meeting of political parties on Wednesday to share information on measures taken to ensure security and transparency. Political representatives were informed about the first level check (FLC) and mock poll being planned on the day of poll at polling stations.