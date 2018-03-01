MYSURU: A day after film actor Prakash Rai filed a defamation case against Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha in the city, the latter on Wednesday taunted the actor and said: “Prakash Rai has confessed in the court that his prestige’s value in the society is `1.”

Prakash has sought `1 in the court from Pratap for making derogatory statements about him on social media.Pratap said: “Prakash’s value in the society is just 3 paise. Apart from playing the role of a villain in movies, he is behaving like one in real life as well. Since I was not in my office, I haven’t received any notice from Prakash.”

“Clarify me whether you are Prakash Rai or Prakash Raj. Are you a Kannadiga, where are you from,” questioned Pratap. Actors will be having different names in different movies, but Prakash has different names in different places in real life even people are confused about this, he said.Pratap clarified that “I haven’t given statements against anyone personally. I reacted on social media against Prakash’s statement against PM Modi. I will give further clarification in court.”

He said Prakash has been making remarks against Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde and if he is really concerned about the society, let him contest from Mysuru or Mangaluru. “Let him take a ticket from Congress and contest against me from any constituency in the state, I will defeat him,” he challenged.

While talking about the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, Pratap said: “Prakash should treat all the murders equally. Let him question about the murders to chief minister Siddaramaiah, Home Minister.”