KOPPAL:Instead of maintaining the decorum of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking like state BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje, retorted Chief Minister Sidddaramaiah.His remark came in response to the PM’s ‘seeda rupaiah’ jibe against Congress government at Davanagere on Tuesday.

On his way to Bagalkot, he spoke to reporters at a private aerodrome in Basapur village near Koppal on Wednesday.To a query, the CM, however, maintained that the AICC president Rahul Gandhi is ‘unaware’ of inter-state Mahadayi row and said that the onus is on Goa chief minister of BJP to take opposition

Congress into confidence in that state.

Maintaining that the BJP has no moral right to trade corruption charges against the Congress government in the state, the CM pointed out that BJP government in Gujarat, led by Modi failed to appoint a Lokayukta for years in the past and the Modi government at the Centre is yet to enact a law on Lokpal Bill.

The CM also took a dig at the PM for not uttering a single word on farm loan waiver or Mahadayi row

during his recent public speeches in the state.

Reacting sharply to BJP president Amit Shah’s insistence on details of utilisation of the Union government’s grants to the state, Siddaramaiah claimed that the government through its budget furnishes finances to people every fiscal year and it is not required to submit the same to BJP.The CM also pooh-poohed JDS national president H D Deve Gowda’s claim that he fostered the former in politics and claimed he (Siddu) was elected as MLA on his own twice in 1983 and 1985.