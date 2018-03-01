BENGALURU:THE Universal Health Coverage (UHC) scheme will be rolled out in 10 hospitals in the state on Friday. Three of these hospitals are in Bengaluru. This will gradually be expanded to other hospitals.Treatment under UHC can be obtained in Bengaluru at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana Super Specialty Hospital on Victoria Hospital campus and KC General Hospital in Malleswaram.

While an Aadhaar number is must, registration will be done based on ration card details (in case of BPL families). Category B patients will have to pay a premium of `300 if they are from rural areas and `700 if they are from urban areas. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the scheme at Ambedkar Bhawan at 4.30pm here on Friday.

Seven other hospitals that will start treatment under UHC from Saturday are KIMS in Hubballi, VIMS in Ballari, McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, VIMS in Mandya, GIMS in Kalaburagi, SNR Hospital in Kolar and Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

There will be two categories of people under the card. Category A will be of priority which will include farmers, deprived households, labourers from the unorganised sector, pourakarmikas, SCs, STs, members of cooperative societies, government employees, accredited journalists and elected representatives. The rest will be under Category B.

While Category A patients will get cashless treatment, Category B will have to make a payment. With the health card, a person can avail care at government hospitals, medical college hospitals and empanelled private hospitals.

Primary and emergency care will be free of cost for both categories. At least 516 types of complicated secondary care which will be referred to private hospitals and will be free for Category A, while Category B can get 30 per cent reimbursed by the state. A 30 per cent reimbursement can also be received by Category B beneficiaries for tertiary care (663 procedures).

People will have to register with their ID proof, phone number and other details. An enrolment fee will be charged. The health card will be delivered to their registered address.