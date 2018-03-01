SHIVAMOGGA: The youth, who is believed to have committed suicide at Jog Falls after leaving a death note, hails from Ramagondanahalli in Bengaluru.Manjunath (23), son of Muniyappa, had left home four days ago on a bike telling his parents that he would go to Dharmasthala. Instead of going to Dharmasthala, he directly came to Jog Falls and parked his bike near a shop and left.

As the parked bike remained there for three days, the shopkeeper and locals grew suspicious and found a “death note”. Siddapur police registered a complaint. His parents, who rushed to Jog Falls, told the police that their son was upset as some of their relatives had quarrelled with his mother a few days ago. While leaving home, Manjunath had told his parents that he would go to Dharmasthala as he had been upset over the developments.

The police said Manjunath had failed in ninth standard and was not working. Occasionally, he used to work as a driver and was going to gym, police said.He had called his mother over the phone and told her he would go far away and would not come back, his parents said.

‘It was night of loneliness and mosquito bites’

For Jyothi Raj it was a night of loneliness and mosquito bites on the rocks of Jog Falls, away from his team members. “As I did not have any way to come out of it during night, I decided to spend the whole night on the rock. But it was a horrible experience spending whole night in chilling cold, bearing mosquito bites in darkness. It was a tough situation. In the morning, I rubbed the rocks with a stone and cleared the algae to move on”, he said. “I came for another person. But when I was in trouble, everybody rushed to my rescue. I am thankful to all including my team and media. I have faced similar situations earlier also,” he said.