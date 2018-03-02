UDUPI:A 26-year-old dalit woman from Gujjadi registered a rape case against a man after he refused to marry her following a physical relationship.

The victim, in her complaint said that she met Surendra Shetty (26), a resident of Kollur and soon he began visiting Kundapur frequently, Gangolli police said. She alleged that the accused promised to marry her and had physical relationship with her in Kundapur.

After a few days, he refused to marry the victim and even started telling her to stop visiting him, police sources said. The accused eventually stopped replying to the victim’s phone calls. The victim got emotional support from her parents and filed a police complaint on Wednesday. The police have launched a search operation to find the accused.