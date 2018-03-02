BENGALURU: An all-party meeting has been convened on March 7, by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah to discuss the Supreme Court’s verdict in the inter-state Cauvery water sharing dispute.

According to a Chief Minister's Office (CMO) official, elected representatives from districts in the Cauvery basin have also been invited to the meeting.

The apex court in its final verdict on February 16, increased Karnataka’s allocation by around 14.7 tmc ft, while the state had sought for an additional allocation of around 40 tmc. The SC had also directed the Centre to constitute Cauvery Management Board or a similar authority for implementation of the order.

The state government is against the formation of a board fearing that it might take control over the reservoirs in the Cauvery basin.