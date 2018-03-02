BENGALURU:Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday launched the ‘Innovate Karnataka’ brand, an effort to bring all innovation in the state under one umbrella brand to make it easier to adopt policies that spur digitisation.

The brand will incorporate emerging technologies like blockchain, robotics, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology and other allied sectors under the brand of ‘Innovate Karnataka’. Two portals for youth to participate in ‘Innovate Karnataka’ - The Yuva Yuga portal, which will act as a one-stop-shop for information related to the state’s skill development program, and the e-Margadarshi will help youth who are looking for employment- were launched.

“We hope to start on the path to Mission 2025 where technology will help in the inclusive development of the state and better governance can be provided to the citizens. We want to see Karnataka as a global first choice of innovation and technology by adopting policies leading to 100 % digitisation of health, agriculture and other domains and enable inclusive digital growth across geographies,” he said.