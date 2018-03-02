BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday issued a notification revising the pay scales of government employees as recommended by the Sixth Pay Commission. The commission has recommended 30 per cent increase in the basic pay and other allowances.

“This will be effective from July 1, 2017. The monetary benefits on account of revision of pay scales will, however, be admissible from April 1, 2018,” the notification stated. The revised pay scales will be computed based on basic pay and the DA as on July 1, 2017, and “fitment benefit of 30 per cent of basic pay as on July 1, 2017,” the notification states.

The pay commission recommendation to revise minimum and maximum pension from the existing Rs 4,800 and Rs 39,900 to Rs 8,500 and Rs 75,300, respectively, and corresponding family pension from Rs 4,800 and Rs 23,940 to Rs 8,500 and Rs 45,180, respectively, are accepted. It will be calculated based on basic pension/family pension and DA on July 1, 2017, and 30 per cent of basic pension/family pension as on that date.

The government has accepted the pay commission recommendation pertaining to grant of DA based on revised formula, revision of HRA (House Rent Allowance) and CCA (compensatory city allowance) in the revised pay scales, continuation of existing system of grant of charge allowance at the rate of 7.5 per cent of basic pay, enhancement of group insurance scheme contributions of employees. A separate order will be issued later.

The increase in pay and allowances shall be payable in cash from April 1. It will be applicable to 5.2 lakh state government employees, 5.73 lakh pensioners and family pensioners with 73,000 employees working in aided institutions, local bodies and non-teaching staff of universities.