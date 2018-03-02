BENGALURU:As many as 92 convicts, who are in various prisons across the state, will walk free soon. The Governor has given his approval to their premature release and the state government has also issued an order to this effect. The Prison Department is making all preparations to hold an event next week where the 92 lifers will be released.

The Prisons Department had sent a list of 115 eligible life convicts undergoing sentence across the state. The advisory committee, as per the procedure, had reviewed every case and recommended for the premature release of 109 convicts. In the Cabinet meeting held in January, the state government had approved the release of 109 convicts.

As the release requires the Governor’s consent, the government had sent the list of those convicts, who were approved of premature release by the government. The Governor, however, rejected the proposal of 17 convicts as they had committed crimes against children and had not served 14 years of imprisonment. Following his consent to release the remaining 92 convicts prematurely, the government has issued an order to the Prisons Department.

A top official from the Prisons Department said, “A function will be arranged in all central prisons shortly to release those who are selected. It will happen the next week,” he added.For premature release, the convicts must have completed more than 14 years with remission in the prison and should have a record of good behaviour during the prison term as per the Supreme Court guidelines.This, however, does not apply to those convicted in terrorism related cases.