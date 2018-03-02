MANGALURU: Muslim boys appearing in this year’s SSLC examination in Dakshina Kannada district have got relaxation from attending the two-hour religious classes daily in over 600 madrasas and instead have been asked to concentrate on the exams scheduled to begin on March 23.

The three-month exemption period started in January after an in-depth analysis of the previous SSLC results showed the pass percentage to be very low among Muslim boys when compared to others. Chairperson of Standing Committee on Health and Education at zilla panchayat Shahul Hameed said while the pass percentage last year was 82.7 per cent, it was just 58 per cent among Muslim boys.

This had affected the overall results of government schools in Muslim-dominated areas like Bengre, Bunder, Ullal, Katipalla, Bantwal, among other places. The pass percentage among Muslim girls, however, was 83 per cent, which is above the district average.

Hameed said the relaxation from madrasa classes daily has given the students a lot of time to study. “They used to spend two hours each day either in the morning or evening at the madrasas. Now, they will get that precious time for academics. Several madrasas have welcomed students to study for the exams on their premises. The Jamaat heads are doing their bit in encouraging the students in order to improve the pass percentage among the community,” he said.

ZP CEO M R Ravi said they are addressing issues related to SSLC examination results at micro-level as the pass percentage of the district has been falling for the past three years. “Our focus is on motivating those students who are struggling to pass and not to get the district top the state,” he said.