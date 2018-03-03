BENGALURU:Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened a meeting of leaders from all political parties in the state on Wednesday (March 7) to discuss the Supreme Court’s verdict in the inter-state Cauvery river water sharing dispute. According to an official in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), elected representatives from districts in Cauvery basin have also been invited to the meeting that will discuss the stand to be taken by the state in the issue.

In its final verdict on February 16, the Apex Court allocated an additional 14.75 TMC of water to the state. The court had also considered the water scarcity in Bengaluru and allocated an extra 4.75TMC to meet its drinking water needs. The court granted six weeks time to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its judgement, which includes constitution of Cauvery Management Board.

In the all party meeting, Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister M B Patil are expected to brief the leaders about the verdict and its implication on the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier stated that they would oppose formation of the board. Even former PM and JD (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had stated that constituting the board will not be in the best interests of the state and had urged the state government to take appropriate measures in that regard. Legal experts, however, were of the view that the SC order has to be complied with as there is a need for an independent authority to implement the court order.

Sources said the state government has two options before it — to file a review petition in the Supreme Court or approach the Centre seeking more clarity on formation of the board and its powers. Depending on the views of the leaders from all parties and elected representatives from the Cauvery basin region, the government will decide the stand to be taken, sources said. In the final verdict, the court had allocated Karnataka 284.75 tmcft, including 4.75 tmcft for Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu 404.25 tmcft, Kerala 30 tmcft and Puducherry 7 tmcft.

TN CM, Oppn leader to hold discussion today

Chennai: In pursuance of the decisions taken at an all-party meet convened by the TN government on February 22, CM E K Palaniswami will hold discussions with Opposition Leader M K Stalin on Saturday.