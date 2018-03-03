MADIKERI:Forest officials have been striving hard to douse fire in Dubare forest under Nanjarayapatna GP limits since from three days. The fire that destroyed 10 acres of forest in Dubare was spotted again on Friday morning. It is said that the fire destroyed greenery near Dubare elephant camp where elephants are usually sent for grazing. A forest official told that while they have been dousing fire, fire was spotted in another area, causing much damage.

He said elephants could not be sent out for grazing, owing to fire.The area usually receives first rainfall of the year in February or March but this year many areas have not received rain so far, which may be causing the fire. It is also suspected that miscreants are setting fire or throwing Beedi or cigarettes in dried up areas, causing fire. This is not wildfire, according to sources.

On Friday evening, fire was spotted in Aanekadu Reserve Forest under Kushalnagar range forest in Mangaluru-Mysuru national highway. Vehicular traffic was also affected for more than one hour. The forest officers are striving hard to douse the fire which is not coming under control.