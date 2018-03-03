MYSURU: An Indian Forest Service official was attacked and killed by an elephant when he was conducting a survey at the fire line in DB Kuppe Forest Range in the Nagarhole National Park (NNP) on Saturday afternoon.

While carrying out the survey, NNP conservator of forests S Manikandan, 45, did not notice an elephant behind a huge bush. When Manikandan neared the bush inadvertently, the enraged elephant attacked him.

At the time of the attack, Subramanyaswamy, a range forest officer accompanying Manikandan, was also injured. He is undergoing treatment at a primary health center in HD Kote.

According to sources in the Forest Department, the officers did not take a jeep for conducting the survey on the fire line