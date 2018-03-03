BIDAR: Sushil (33), a Greyhound constable, died during an encounter with Maoists on Friday at Venkatapuram border of Telangana and Chhattisgarh. He was deployed at Chandra Nagar police station. The Telangana state greyhounds DySP Vinod visited the martyr’s house and expressed their condolence to his family. Sushil’s wife Sushma, mother Sharada and daughter were inconsolable.

The last rites will be held today (March 3) at Mangalpet Methodist Church graveyard, Sushil’ father Vijaya Bopanpalli said. He was appointed as Andhra Pradesh police constable in 2004 and was working at Greyhounds for six years on deputation.His body will be arrived on Friday night at his house in Bidar city and his last rites will be conducted with Karnataka state government honour, said Bidar police source.