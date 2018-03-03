HASSAN: Family members of Hassan MP H D Deve Gowda had a few anxious moments when the chariot in which the idol of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was installed started approaching them due to a slope at the car festival in Holenarasipur town on Friday.

Devotees pulling the chariot during car

festival of Lakshminarasimha Swamy

in Holenarasipur town on Friday | Express

Deve Gowda and his family who usually offer first pooja to lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy were present in front of the chariot. Security personnel rescued Channamma, wife of Deve Gowda when the chariot moved towards her. The devotees pulling the chariot lost control on the slope.However, Deve Gowda, his son and Holenarasipur MLA Revanna and Bhavani Revanna reportedly moved to safer places.

The incident occurred due to alleged lack of precautionary measures by the temple authorities.

No staff attached to the temple committee was present to stop the chariot with the specially designed wooden pole often used in such instances.Sources said the chariot was stopped when one of the devotees put the fire wood in front of the back wheel.

Brushing aside anxious movements during the car festival, Deve Gowda said nothing happened to his wife or any members of his family. Usually huge crowed witness during the car festival and the devotees were on their toes to pull the chariot.“I came to Gorur after pulling the chariot after having breakfast with Channamma in Holenarasipur,” he added.