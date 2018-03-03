BENGALURU:AFTER declaring a loss of Rs 138.50 crore till February 2017, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to declare a profit this year. It has recorded a profit of Rs 10.29 crore till February 2018 — a figure which could increase by as much as Rs 5 crore by the end of the financial year, according to officials.

On Friday, KSRTC chairman K Gopala Poojary said the corporation has managed to achieve this turnaround despite an increase in operational costs.The transport utility had in 2015-16 announced a profit of Rs 50.95 crore, but its fortunes dipped last year when it ended up with a total loss of Rs 177 crore at the end of the financial year. The corporation undertook a route rationalisation exercise and cut down hundreds of schedules which were considered to be excess. This helped it achieve the profit despite increased costs, Poojary said.

Between February 2017 and February 2018, the traffic revenue was Rs 2,712.90 crore compared to Rs 2,503.91 crore for the same period last year. “We have achieved this profit at a time when no other state transport undertaking has managed to declare a profit,” he said.

“We have also decided to introduce some employee-friendly measures. A master cardiac and health check-up will now be mandatory for employees above the age of 40 every year. This check-up will be done in association with Jayadeva Hospital and will include all staffers,” Poojary said. In addition, the corporation will reimburse the costs of artificial organs and also bear the cost of operations for those injured while on duty.For KSRTC stations in the city, in Ramnagara and Mandya, the maintainence of the bus stations, urinals and toilets will now be taken over by Sulabh International.

Profit till February 2018

Rs 10.29cr