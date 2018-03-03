BENGALURU: Adjoining the Satyamangala Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu, the Bailuru inter-state check-post of BRT Tiger Reserve in Karnataka is part of a critical corridor for the movement of both tigers and elephants.And today, BRT is considered a very good tiger habitat which has further seen a rise in the big cat population. However, this very important check-post has been completely neglected, abetting poaching and smuggling activities, say wildlife activists.

Refuting this, forest officials say the matter will be looked into.In fact, a tiger that was killed in Satyamangala Tiger Reserve and its pelt smuggled recently to Bengaluru for sale had passed through this check-post, activists say. Further, one of the arrested tiger poachers belonged to a village in Karnataka which is very close to the Bailuru check-post.

Wildlife activist Naveen Kumar N said, “This is an important check-post which is assigned to a writer - an office staff in the RFO’s office. He has got this posting as an additional charge. Hardly anybody can be seen at this check-post, and it stands totally neglected. With no police post nearby, it is an open invitation for timber smuggling and unhindered movement of poached wildlife.”Activist G Veeresh adds, “Proper manning of check-posts will help in detection of wildlife smuggling and prohibit illegal trading in wildlife parts.”

Duties at a check-post should be assigned to a deputy range forest officer, activists add. “Why should office staff be posted to field duties - they have no knowledge about wildlife or habitat. Earlier, we had more field staff manning check posts and they were changed every nine months. But the situation has changed.”

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Shankar, Director of BRT Tiger Reserve, said, “I will check this out. When I visited Bailuru, I found people manning it. Since it’s a vital part of the reserve, I will look into the matter. Presently, we are facing a shortage of staff with 30 per cent of the posts vacant and so other staff may sometimes get posted.”