BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case, on Friday interrogated K T Naveen Kumar (37) who was arrested by the Organised Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on February 18.

Naveen Kumar alias Hotte Manja, a native of Maddur, was arrested in Majestic, which come under Upparpet police station limits, on the charges of illegal possession of bullets.Over 15 rounds of .32 calibre ammunation, which are the same as the 7.65 mm cartridges used in Gauri’s murder, were seized from him.

A senior police officer from SIT told The New Indian Express, “SIT has taken Kumar for interrogation as CCB found some crucial details during interrogation. He is currently in the SIT custody. It is early to say whether he had any links with the Gauri killers or he played any key role in Gauri murder.”

DCP (west) M N Anucheth, who is also the investigating officer of SIT, said, “We have taken him to custody for eight days.”A CCB officer said, “After he was arrested under the Arms Act, he was taken to Birur in Chikkamagaluru where he was currently residing and ten more live bullets were recovered. As the SIT has been questioning illegal arm traders, Kumar was also taken into custody,” he said.

Police said, “Naveen Kumar founded Hindu Yuva Sene organisation in 2014 in Birur. He was also a small-time financier and has studied till 10th standard.”A senior officer from SIT described Kumar as a “strong suspect” in Gauri murder case and that his call records indicate his affiliation with some right wing fringe groups in other parts of the country.

“SIT is now on the lookout for a couple of activists outside the state. Kumar is also part of a group which is involved in supplying arms and ammunition to right wing groups. Kumar’s possession and the cartridges that killed Gauri (of 7.65 calibre) are interchangeable in many weapons, according to ballistic experts,” the officer added.Journalist-cum-activist Gauri Lankesh (55) was shot to death outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5. No arrests have been made so far.