MYSURU: Nanjangud town police have busted a weapon racket which has its roots in Uttar Pradesh. The Central Prisons, Mysuru, was turned into a facilitation centre as the kingpin was operating from here. Four persons including a murder convict on life term and his accomplice, a BJP leader, have been arrested in the case.Those arrested are identified as life convict Afsar Khan (36), his accomplices who is a a rowdy-sheeter and BJP leader Dhanraj Bola (26), Sadiq Pasha (25) and Shehanshah (25), all from Neelakanta Nagar in the temple town.

The investigators have also seized a country pistol with a cartridge of 12 live bullets from one of the accused.According to Nanjangud police, Khan, who is languishing in the jail for the last eight years, came in contact with a man from Uttar Pradesh (whose name the investigators refused to reveal), lodged in the jail here two years ago.

He was arrested in a case related to property offence here and was behind bars as an undertrial before he walked out of the jail one year ago. It was during his stay in jail, Khan learnt about the weapon racket in India’s largest state.Since then, Khan’s accomplices were collecting the weapons while the former was brokering the deal from inside the jail. If anybody wanted to buy the same, they had to call on Khan in the jail in the name of ‘visitors’.

It was only after receiving payment from them, he was handing them a chit with the contact number of his accomplice to collect the weapon. While another person used to visit Khan to collect the amount.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that only one pistol had been sold for `1 lakh while there are chances of more to be sold to the people in Madikeri in Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts. The racket came to light with the arrest of Bola and others, who spilled the bean. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody.